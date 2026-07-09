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WKN: A42ABN | ISIN: CA7459371026 | Ticker-Symbol: J8Y
Frankfurt
09.07.26 | 08:02
1,010 Euro
-2,42 % -0,025
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PURECORE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Purecore Metals Inc.: Purecore Adds Discovery-Focused Geologist Dennis LaPoint, Ph.D. to Technical Advisory Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) ("Purecore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dennis LaPoint as Technical Advisor to the Company. Dr. LaPoint is a career geologist with more than 45 years of experience in mineral exploration and the mining industry.

Dr. Lapoint's Technical Background Includes:

  • Uranium exploration and evaluation across the United States and Canada
  • Development of geological models for uranium deposits in the Colorado Plateau
  • Extensive precious- and base-metal exploration experience across North America, South America, Central America, and Europe
  • Discovery of the Merian gold mine in Suriname, which hosts an inventory of more than 13 million ounces of gold
  • Senior technical, management, and advisory roles with public and private mining companies

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. LaPoint to PureCore as a Technical Advisor. Dennis brings more than four decades of geological and mineral exploration experience across uranium, precious metals, and base metals. His discovery record, technical expertise, and experience in frontier exploration will be a valuable asset as PureCore continues to evaluate and advance high-potential critical mineral opportunities."

Biography

Dr. LaPoint brings decades of experience generating, advancing, and managing early-stage mineral exploration projects, with a strong focus on discovery in frontier and geologically complex environments.

He began his career in uranium exploration with Plateau Resources, where he led frontier programs and evaluated uranium prospects and deposits across the United States and Canada. His work in ore controls and sedimentary-rock analogues helped establish him as a leader in developing new geological models for uranium deposits in the Colorado Plateau.

Beyond uranium, Dr. LaPoint has led and managed precious- and base-metal exploration programs across the United States, Suriname, Belize, Panama, and Serbia. He also discovered the Merian gold mine in Suriname, which hosts an inventory of more than 13 million ounces of gold.

Throughout his career, Dr. LaPoint has held senior technical and executive roles with public and private companies, including Vice President of Exploration, Project Manager, and Chief Operating Officer. He has also advised the State Mining Company of Suriname and has been appointed by two North Carolina Governors to serve on the state board responsible for licensing geologists.

Dr. LaPoint holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, a master's degree from the University of Montana, and a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Colorado, where his doctoral research focused on sedimentary copper deposits.

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.purecoremetals.com, contact the Company by email at investors@purecoremetals.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expertise of advisors; the scope, design, and anticipated timing of planned and anticipated exploration on current projects and/or projects yet to be acquired. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in or failure to commence or complete the program, weather and access conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, change in the Company's business plan and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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