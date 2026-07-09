

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production decreased for the fourth straight month in Slovakia amid lower output in most monitored industrial sectors, especially with the manufacture of transport equipment, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell 2.0 percent year-on-year in May, though slower than the 3.2 percent decline in April.



The manufacture of transport equipment had the most negative impact, with the output falling by 2.4 percent. On the other hand, the slowdown in decline in industrial output was driven by a 17.8 percent surge in the manufacture of chemicals.



Data showed that electricity and gas supply output fell 3.7 percent, and that of computer, electronic and optical products also recorded a marked decline of 10.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production remained flat in May.



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