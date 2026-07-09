

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment improved despite the U.S. and Iran exchanging strikes. The tech sector rebound helped eclipse the negative impact caused by the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory as investor interest deepened ahead of the U.S. listing of South Korea's SK Hynix. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index is trading on a flat note. Bond yields are trading on a mostly softer note despite concerns about inflation revealed in the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday. The likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July, as revealed in the CME FedWatch tool has dropped to 28 percent from 31 percent a day earlier.



Crude oil price benchmarks are trading below the flatline. Gold prices have rebounded. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the green zone.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,439.00, up 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,501.00, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 25,030.18, up 0.66% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,445.08, down 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 8,309.35, up 0.69% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,270.16, up 1.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,743.85, up 1.38% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,762.50, down 0.26% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,036.59, up 1.65% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,030.18, down 0.70% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,291.91, up 0.62%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.99, up 0.00% EUR/USD at 1.1430, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3392, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 162.42, down 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6937, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.4176, up 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.567%, up 0.00% Germany at 3.0690%, down 0.58% France at 3.878%, down 0.95% U.K. at 4.9305%, down 0.86% Japan at 2.887%, up 0.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $78.51, up 0.63%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $73.72, up 0.27%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,125.90, up 1.07%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $59.97, up 2.45%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,744.89, up 1.42% Ethereum at $1,745.44, up 0.41% BNB at $569.42, up 1.06% XRP at $1.09, up 1.41% Solana at $77.82, up 1.13%



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