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WKN: 676047 | ISIN: TH0376010R12 | Ticker-Symbol: NVAI
Frankfurt
09.07.26 | 08:40
0,035 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LOXLEY PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOXLEY PCL NVDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0350,03918:56
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 17:02 Uhr
282 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Terravanta Power Systems to Break Ground on New Geothermal Energy Manufacturing Facility in Loxley, Alabama, on July 9, 2026

LOXLEY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Kaishan USA will unveil Terravanta Power Systems, its new geothermal power generation company, on July 9 during a groundbreaking ceremony for a manufacturing facility in Loxley, Alabama. The project establishes a new U.S. manufacturing platform dedicated to supporting the growing geothermal energy sector.

As demand for reliable electricity continues to increase, geothermal energy is gaining momentum as a dependable, around-the-clock power source. Expanding geothermal development requires manufacturing capacity, specialized equipment and industrial expertise to support projects across the United States.

Terravanta was created to meet that need.

Terravanta is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaishan Compressor USA and is supported by the broader Kaishan Group, a global industrial organization with more than 70 years of experience in manufacturing, power generation and geothermal development. The company plans to invest $74.5 million in a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly facility and draws upon extensive geothermal experience developed through projects across multiple continents.

Since 2017, Kaishan Compressor USA has maintained a manufacturing and operations presence in Loxley, Alabama, creating jobs, investing locally and establishing deep roots in Baldwin County. That foundation provides Terravanta with engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities and operational experience rarely available to emerging energy companies.

At the new facility, Terravanta will manufacture advanced screw and turbine expander systems that serve as critical components for geothermal projects across the United States. Terravanta's modular wellhead designs, powered by efficient expanders, provide a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Local manufacturing capabilities, short lead times and strategic partnerships delivering advanced geothermal exploration technologies will help accelerate geothermal deployment nationwide.

"Many companies entering the energy sector start with an idea," said Keith Schumacher, chief executive officer of Terravanta Power Systems. "We are starting with many years of experience in engineering, operations, exploration and manufacturing. That gives us a different perspective and a different level of capability from day one."

"The City of Loxley is proud to welcome Terravanta Power Systems to our community," said Richard Teal, mayor of Loxley. "This $74.5 million investment and the creation of 63 new jobs represent another significant milestone in Loxley's continued growth and economic development. We are excited that Terravanta Power Systems has chosen Loxley as the home for this innovative manufacturing operation supporting the future of geothermal energy. We look forward to building a strong partnership with the company and wish them continued success as they become an important part of our community."

"Terravanta Power Systems is an exciting addition to Baldwin County's growing industrial sector and a testament to the success the Kaishan Group has already found here in Loxley," said Lee Lawson, president and CEO of Baldwin Alliance. "We are proud to support this new venture as it creates high-wage opportunities for our residents, strengthens our economy and further positions Baldwin County as a destination where innovative companies can grow and succeed."

The ceremony will bring together company leaders, partners, elected officials and community stakeholders to mark the beginning of construction. Additional information regarding the facility, production capabilities and employment opportunities will be announced as development progresses

About Terravanta Power Systems

Terravanta Power Systems designs and manufactures advanced expander technologies that help transform geothermal resources into reliable, utility-scale electricity.

For media inquiries, please contact marketing@terravantapower.com.

Contact Information

Henry Phillips
Marketing
Terravanta Power Systems
hphillips@terravantapower.com

SOURCE: Terravanta Power Systems



Related Documents:
  • Terravanta Power Systems to Break Ground on New Geothermal Energy Manufacturing Facility


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/terravanta-power-systems-to-break-ground-on-new-geothermal-energy-manu-1188309

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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