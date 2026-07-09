OneLegacy, the nonprofit organ procurement organization serving Southern California, announced the launch of the first in-house Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) program at an organ procurement organization in the Western United States through a new partnership with global medical technology leaders XVIVO and Perfusion Solution. OneLegacy's Azusa Recovery and Transplant Center offers a specialized donor recovery infrastructure ideal for XVIVO's XPS Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) platform and the perfusion specialists, clinical services and equipment provided by Perfusion Solution.

The innovative program allows donated lungs to remain functioning outside the body while specially trained clinical teams evaluate and preserve them for transplantation. By extending the amount of time lungs can be safely assessed, this technology has the potential to make more donor lungs available for transplant, expanding access for transplant centers and ultimately saving more lives.

Together, this partnership gives transplant teams additional time to carefully evaluate donor lungs that might previously have been considered unsuitable for transplantation, increasing opportunities for patients waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

"At OneLegacy, everything we do is driven by a single purpose: honoring every donor's gift by helping save as many lives as possible," said Prasad Garimella, CEO of OneLegacy. "For nearly 50 years, we've worked alongside hospitals and transplant centers to advance organ donation through innovation and implementing this technology represents another important step forward. This program gives us new opportunities to maximize the gift of donation and help more patients receive the lifesaving transplants they desperately need."

Unlike traditional organ preservation, Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion keeps donated lungs functioning outside the body by circulating a specialized solution and oxygen through the lungs in a carefully controlled environment. This allows clinical teams to observe how the lungs perform and determine whether they are suitable for transplantation.

This new technology gives transplant surgeons more time and more information before making the decision to transplant. The extended preservation time also allows greater flexibility when coordinating surgeries and enables donated lungs to travel a farther distance, increasing the number of patients who may benefit from a donor's gift.

"Building the future of transplantation requires more than innovation alone. It requires strong partnerships that expand access and strengthen the entire transplant ecosystem," said XVIVO CEO Christoffer Rosenblad. "At XVIVO, we are driven by one vision: nobody should die waiting for a new organ. Together with OneLegacy and Perfusion Solution, we are helping turn that vision into meaningful progress."

"At Perfusion Solution, we are proud to support OneLegacy and XVIVO in bringing this important EVLP capability to the West Coast," said Jon Bohannen, Chief Donor Service Officer and Executive Vice President of Perfusion Solution. "OneLegacy's leadership in creating an OPO-centered regional hub, combined with XVIVO's advanced lung perfusion technology, reflects the kind of collaboration the transplant field needs. By providing specialized perfusion expertise and clinical support, we can help transplant teams better evaluate donor lungs, improve coordination, and honor more donor gifts by creating more opportunities for lifesaving transplantation."

Over a thousand patients in the United States are waiting for a lifesaving lung transplant while donated lungs that are not immediately suitable for transplant may be declined. Advanced technologies such as EVLP are helping change that by allowing more thorough evaluation and preservation of donor lungs before transplantation.

OneLegacy's ability to provide a regional hub of Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion allows over 70 transplant centers throughout the Western United States to utilize this new technology to ensure each organ donor's gift has the best chance of transplantation. The launch of the EVLP program reflects OneLegacy's ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration with hospitals, transplant centers and industry partners to improve organ donation and transplantation throughout Southern California and beyond.

ABOUT ONELEGACY

As the largest organ and tissue recovery organization in the country by population, OneLegacy enables nearly 2,000 organ transplants and nearly 150,000 tissue transplants each year by serving more than 200 hospitals, 8 transplant centers, and a diverse population of over 20 million people throughout seven counties in Southern California. More information on OneLegacy or on becoming a donor is available at www.onelegacy.org

ABOUT XVIVO

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is dedicated to extending the life of all major organs so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. For more, visit XVIVO online

ABOUT PERFUSION SOLUTION

Perfusion Solution was established in 2007 and is the fastest growing perfusion service provider in the U.S. Over the past 19 years, the company has expanded to offer cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions to its partner hospitals and organ recovery services for organ procurement organizations and transplant center nationwide. The mission of Perfusion Solution is to provide its affiliated hospitals and industry partners with superior quality clinical services, education and product representation. For more, visit Perfusion Solution online

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Contacts:

Sarah E. Fahey

(213)-518-9820

mediarelations@onelegacy.org