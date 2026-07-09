- a leading shopping centre in Dijon for €45 million -

Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has signed a binding agreement to acquire Grand Quetigny a leading shopping centre covering 13,650 sq.m. for €45 million (including transfer taxes), offering an immediate yield significantly above the Group's investment criteria.

This transaction makes a significant contribution towards achieving Carmila's €100 million annual acquisition target, and is expected to increase earnings per share by around 1% on a full-year basis. It is fully in line with Carmila's selective investment policy, which prioritises opportunities that offer high immediate returns combined with identified value creation levers for the short and medium term. The Grand Quetigny shopping centre is a perfect fit with Carmila's stringent buyer criteria in terms of local market dominance and opportunities for real estate transformation.

A major real estate asset: anchored by a leading Carrefour hypermarket, Grand Quetigny is southern Dijon's main retail hub, and has a catchment area that is currently seeing demographic and economic growth.

Strong potential for optimisation, rental reversion and transformation: Grand Quetigny has strong potential for growth through restructurings and optimising the merchandise mix.

The 66 retailers in the shopping centre have robust trading performances, generating average retailer sales of around €6,000 per square metre. The tenants' moderate occupancy-cost ratio, combined with an occupancy rate of some 90%, point to immediate rental reversion potential. In addition to the centre's existing strengths, Carmila will apply its asset management expertise through retail restructuring projects that will boost the overall offering.

Additional growth drivers: the site will be enhanced by the full Carmila platform from day one. Value creation will be led in particular by the expansion of Specialty Leasing (pop-up stores), the roll-out of innovative Retail Media solutions, and the deployment of Next Tower's 5G tower activities.

Outstanding environmental performance: the centre has highly ambitious environmental standards, and is targeting a BREEAM-in-Use "Very Good" rating.

Marie Cheval, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila, commented:

"This acquisition is fully in line with Carmila's strategy for creating value and growth. We target major assets with strong appeal and dense catchment areas, where our real estate platform can generate robust organic growth. This is exactly the case for Grand Quetigny, with its entry price offering an immediate yield significantly above Carmila's investment criteria alongside highly attractive potential for optimisation, transformation and value creation."

INVESTOR AGENDA

29 July 2026 (after trading): First-half 2026 results

30 July 2026: First-half 2026 results presentation

22 October 2026 (after trading): Third-quarter 2026 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila is Europe's third-largest listed property company specialising in shopping centres, with a portfolio in France, Spain and Italy worth €6.7 billion at 31 December 2025.

With over 600 million visits to its shopping centres per year, Carmila harnesses its expertise in property, retail and digital technology to transform its assets and create sustainable value for shareholders and partners.

Carmila is listed on Euronext Paris's Compartment A (CARM), has SIIC (REIT) status and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Regulated information" section of Carmila's Finance webpage: https://www.carmila.com/en/regulated-information

Visit our website at https://www.carmila.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709776642/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Florian Godard (Senior Manager)

florian_godard_1@carmila.com

+33 6 85 68 26 19

PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna (Corporate Communications and CSR Director)

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10