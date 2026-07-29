Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has made available to the public and filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) its 2026 Half-Year Financial Report.

It can be consulted on Carmila's website www.carmila.com in the Finance section.

INVESTOR AGENDA

30 July 2026 (8:30 a.m. CET): First-half 2026 results presentation

22 October 2026 (after trading): Third-quarter 2026 financial information

19 November 2026: Capital Markets Day

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila is Europe's third-largest listed property company specialising in shopping centres, with a portfolio in France, Spain and Italy worth €6.8 billion at 30 June 2026.

With over 620 million visits to its shopping centres per year, Carmila harnesses its expertise in property, retail and digital technology to transform its assets and create sustainable value for shareholders and partners.

Carmila is listed on Euronext Paris's Compartment A (CARM), has SIIC (REIT) status and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Financial Releases" section of Carmila's Finance webpage: https://www.carmila.com/en/publications/

Visit our website at www.carmila.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729779603/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Florian Godard (Senior Manager)

florian_godard_1@carmila.com

+33 6 85 68 26 19

PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna (Communication ESG Director)

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10