Banijay Group N.V.: Banijay Entertainment and All3Media combination completed

Press Release London, July 9, 2026

Banijay Entertainment and All3Media combination creates leading global media and entertainment powerhouse

Banijay Group and RedBird IMI have completed the merger of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media

of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media The combination, first announced in March 2026, creates the world's largest independent production company , with strengthened capabilities across content production, live events and experiences, digital, and new media

, with strengthened capabilities across The combined Banijay Entertainment is headquartered in London, with a footprint spanning 25 territories

with a footprint spanning 25 territories Jeff Zucker will serve as Chairman, Marco Bassetti as CEO, and Jane Turton as Deputy CEO.

will serve as Chairman, as CEO, and as Deputy CEO. On a combined basis, in 2025, the new Banijay Entertainment would have generated over €4.3 billion in revenues and over €0.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA - with expected costs synergies of c.€50 million to be achieved within one year of closing 1

would have generated over - to be achieved within one year of closing On a pro-forma 2025 2 basis, Banijay Group would thereby have reached €7.4 billion in revenue - €1.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and €1.2 billion in adjusted free cash-flow

basis, would thereby have reached - Distribution of an exceptional dividend of €0.93 per share confirmed for Banijay Group's shareholders in the coming weeks3

Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, the joint venture backed by RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi-based IMI media group, today announced the successful completion of the merger of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, creating a leading global media and entertainment powerhouse. Jointly owned by Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, each holding a 50% stake, the combined company will operate under the Banijay Entertainment name and be consolidated by Banijay Group.

The merger unites two highly complementary companies with a shared entrepreneurial culture of creativity and innovation, exceptional cross-disciplinary talent and global ambition. With Banijay Entertainment's expansive international footprint and diversified entertainment operation, and All3Media's strength across key English-language geographies, the company cements its position as a preferred content and live-provider worldwide.

Banijay Entertainment spans 25 countries and plays home to one of the largest independent content catalogues in the industry, with more than 265,000 hours of content - and growing - and credits including MasterChef, The Traitors, Big Brother, Race Across the World, Survivor, Peaky Blinders, Deal or No Deal, Buccaneers, The Assassin, Wayward, Legends, Hamnet and The Culpa Trilogy. Combining vast multi-territory expertise with a deep and diverse portfolio spanning scripted, non-scripted, sport, digital, live and immersive experiences, the company enhances its ability to attract and retain talent, invests in creativity and diversification, and bolsters a market-leading position around the world.

The close establishes Banijay Entertainment's combined headquarters and executive leadership in London, where All3Media group previously headquartered; a natural choice given its well-established position in the global media landscape.

Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, becomes Chairman, Marco Bassetti continues as CEO of Banijay Entertainment, and Jane Turton, previous CEO of All3Media, is appointed Deputy CEO. Supported by a world-class network of leaders, creative entrepreneurs and talents, the combination will broaden its reach across geographies, genres, formats, and disciplines, offering a unique global independent home for long-term development and growth. Bassetti and Turton will be based in London with a newly devised leadership team, and the merged business will continue to operate with Banijay Entertainment's de-centralized country CEO-driven model

The merger also creates a powerful platform for innovation and diversification. With Banijay Rights and Little Dot Studios' digital expertise, alongside the live and immersive capabilities of both Banijay Live and All3Media, the new group is uniquely positioned to extend IP across landscapes, bolstering its track record in franchise building, creating new revenue streams, and deepening global reach

Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI and Chairman of Banijay Entertainment: "The completion of this merger marks a new era in global entertainment and creates a new independent leader in that category. With Marco and Jane we have the finest leadership team anywhere and I am excited to watch the company grow. This also marks a milestone for RedBird IMI, in only its third year, to play such a leading role in the global entertainment stage."

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Entertainment: "This move signals a transformative step for Banijay Entertainment. Together, we are entering a new chapter as a global media and entertainment powerhouse and natural consolidator, uniting first-class creative talent and leadership, standout IP, and the diversified cross-territory expertise to build and retain long-lasting franchises that span every major market and platform. In bridging two major studios, we are confident we can significantly increase our investment in creativity, innovation and the next generation of creators across content and live, to deliver against long-term creation and growth both for Banijay, and the broader creative economy."

Jane Turton, Deputy CEO of Banijay Entertainment: "Leading All3Media has been a huge pleasure and privilege, and I have many people to thank - all of whose contribution has been immense in building something incredibly successful and highly respected. With the completion of the merger of All3Media and Banijay Entertainment, we move to a next phase - one that is incredibly exciting. I am proud to be joining forces with Marco and the new team at a time when there is a huge appetite for brilliant shows developed and produced by world class talent. Add to that the strength of a global distributor, a market leading digital studio and a growing live events business and the opportunity multiplies many times over."

François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group: "This merger marks a defining milestone in Banijay Group's history. Banijay Entertainment and All3Media are highly complementary businesses with exceptional creative assets and global ambition. We are delighted to partner with RedBird IMI for the next phase of development of Banijay Entertainment, to make together Banijay Entertainment the winning global leader of the content industry, both on and off the screens."

This transaction has implied a total cash upstream for Banijay Group of €801 million4, including a payment of €625 million4 to Banijay Group by RedBird IMI and a €176 million4 pre-closing dividend paid by Banijay Entertainment to Banijay Group to reflect the valuations of All3Media and Banijay Entertainment agreed for the purpose of the transaction, with all payments made in euros. Furthermore, as presented at Banijay Group's strategic update in March 2026, an exceptional dividend of €0.93 per share will be distributed post this closing to Banijay Group's shareholders

Press Relations

Banijay Entertainment:

Chief Communications Officer, Kate Humphreys - k.humphreys@banijay.com I +44 7792 222769

Banijay Group:

Brunswick - banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange +33 6 29 56 20 19

RedBird IMI:

Risa Heller - risa@HELLER.inc I (917) 647-9187

Carly Holden - carly@HELLER.inc I (617) 429-1730

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).

In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

About RedBird IMI

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners, a New York based private-equity firm founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, and IMI, a privately-owned media group based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Established in 2022, RedBird IMI is focused on investing in premium companies across news, media, entertainment, sports and live event verticals. Some of its most prominent investments include the global media and entertainment powerhouse formed as a merger between Banijay Entertainment and All3Media; as well as Media Res Studio, EverWonder Studio, Hidden Pigeon Company, Front Office Sports, and UFL.

About Banijay Entertainment

Award-winning media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment spans 25 territories and delivers an average 19,000 hours of content and 3,000 live events globally each year. An innovative leader, in 2025 alone, it collectively launched 315+ new non-scripted titles, 140+ scripted titles, 110+ shows on streaming platforms, and had 45 formats active in more than 3+ territories.

A home for today's storymakers, and the creative pioneers of tomorrow, the business puts creators first, uniting the best creative minds to shape the next generation of diversified entertainment. The masters of superbrands like MasterChef, Big Brother, Gogglebox, Survivor, Gold Rush, Race Across the World and The Traitors, scripted icons like Peaky Blinders, Fleabag, Call the Midwife, Shameless, Skins, The Tourist and Black Mirror, and live spectacles including the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, the business nurtures ideas at-scale, defining culture and inspiring audiences worldwide. Its latest standout titles include Football Island, Legends, The Crash, The Buccaneers, A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough, Fear Factor: House of Fear and The Circle.

Built on independence, creative freedom and pioneering entrepreneurialism, Banijay Entertainment merged with All3Media in July 2026 through a strategic partnership between RedBird IMI and Banijay Group. Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, is Chairman of the Board, Marco Bassetti serves as Chief Executive Officer, and Jane Turton as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Important Information - Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "will," "consider", "plan", "think", "have the objective", "expect", "intend", "should", "aim", "estimate", "believe", "wish", "could" or other variations of such terms, or by discussion of strategy. This information is not historical data and must not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates that Banijay Group believes is reasonable. They may change or be modified because of uncertainties related, for example, to the economic, financial, competitive, or regulatory environment, all of which are outside of our control. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, which speaks only as at the date hereof. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described herein may not occur.

Important Information - Pro Forma Financial Information

The pro forma financial information presented in this press release is based upon available information, including preliminary estimates that are subject to change once more detailed information is obtained, and certain assumptions. The pro forma financial information is presented for information purposes only and is not intended to represent or be indicative of the financial condition or results of operations that Banijay Group would have reported, and such information does not purport to project our results of operations or financial condition as of any future date or for any future period. The pro forma financial information has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Regulation S-X of the Securities Act, the Prospectus Regulation or any generally accepted accounting standards. Neither the assumptions underlying the pro forma adjustments nor the resulting pro forma financial information have been audited or reviewed.

1 Equivalent to $4.9bn in revenues, $0.8bn in adjusted EBITDA and c.$60m of expected cost synergies (based on an average conversion rate for 2025)

2 Including 2025 full year contribution of (i) Tipico Group (closing on April 23, 2026) and (ii) All3Media (closing on 9 July 2026).

3 Pursuant to agenda item 7 of the AGM held on 27 May 2026, which has been approved by the shareholders of Banijay Group, it has been decided that the Board of Directors will determine the exact dividend record date and verify whether the relevant conditions of the All3Media transaction have been satisfied. The Board of Directors will be held on 28 July 2026

4 Equivalent to $913m cash upstream to Banijay Group, including $712m payment by RedBird IMI and $201m pre-closing dividend paid by Banijay Entertainment (based on 30 June 2026 conversion rate)