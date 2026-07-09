

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO), about 20.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and nearly 10 million die from it, predicting that if the trend continues then the number of new cancer cases each year could rise to nearly 35 million by 2050.



The WHO Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, prepared with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), reviews progress in areas such as government policies, cancer prevention through tobacco control and vaccination, and investment in treatment.



The report notes that most people will be affected by cancer at some point in their lives, either personally or through a close family member. Besides the health impact, cancer can place a huge financial and emotional burden on families. WHO's first survey of people affected by cancer found that at least 45% experienced financial difficulties, more than half struggled with mental health issues, and almost all caregivers reported stress, unpaid caregiving responsibilities and social isolation.



'Cancer is not just a medical diagnosis - it profoundly, indefinitely affects every aspect of a person's life, and their family's as well,' said Clarissa Schilstra, a childhood cancer survivor and a lead of WHO's survey. 'We urge policymakers to meaningfully engage with people affected by cancer. By voicing our lived experiences, we can inform more equitable, effective solutions to protect and promote the lives and wellbeing of future generations.'



Cancer rates also vary across different regions. In 2024, Asia accounted for more than half of all cancer cases (50.7%) and deaths (56.5%), mainly because of its large population. Europe made up 21% of global cancer cases and 20% of deaths despite having only about 9% of the world's population. Meanwhile, many countries in Africa and parts of Asia had fewer cancer cases but higher death rates.



The WHO is urging governments, health organizations, researchers, businesses and community groups to work together to improve cancer prevention, treatment and support. The report further emphasizes that urgent action is needed to improve cancer care by putting patients and their families at the center of healthcare.



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