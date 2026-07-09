Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2026.
TSX welcomed 31 new issuers in June 2026, compared with 67 in the previous month and 25 in June 2025. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds, four mining companies, two life sciences companies and two Canadian Depositary Receipts. Total financings raised in June 2026 increased 207% compared to the previous month, but were down 25% compared to June 2025. The total number of financings in June 2026 was 49, compared with 77 the previous month and 55 in June 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were five new issuers on TSXV in June 2026, compared with four in the previous month and five in June 2025. The new listings were four mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in June 2026 decreased 23% compared to the previous month, and were down 9% compared to June 2025. There were 106 financings in June 2026, compared with 93 in the previous month and 100 in June 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|June 2026
|May 2026
|June 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,260
|2,238
|1,921
|New Issuers Listed
|31
|67
|25
|IPOs
|25
|56
|25
|Graduates from TSXV
|3
|2
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,914
|2,896
|2,570
|IPO Financings Raised
|$924,060,069
|$159,369,850
|$73,807,675
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,521,651,308
|$761,362,906
|$1,355,391,635
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$400,000,000
|$5,908,750
|$2,341,154,318
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,845,711,377
|$926,641,506
|$3,770,353,628
|Total Number of Financings
|49
|77
|55
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,953,048,988,334
|$6,947,691,510,650
|$5,452,815,171,744
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|209
|140
|+49.3
|IPOs
|174
|123
|+41.5
|Graduates from TSXV
|14
|4
|+250.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,049,973,362
|$602,762,176
|+240.1
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$8,211,902,765
|$4,453,774,173
|+84.4
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$683,671,110
|$3,431,723,683
|-80.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$10,945,547,237
|$8,488,260,032
|+28.9
|Total Number of Financings
|330
|279
|+18.3
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,953,048,988,334
|$5,452,815,171,744
|+27.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
|June 2026
|May 2026
|June 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,716
|1,718
|1,803
|New Issuers Listed
|5
|4
|5
|IPOs
|2
|2
|2
|Graduates to TSX
|3
|2
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,774
|1,775
|1,871
|IPO Financings Raised
|$4,625,000
|$950,000
|$11,700,115
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$36,169,126
|$361,674,211
|$269,197,607
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$752,945,619
|$674,734,495
|$447,642,173
|Total Financings Raised
|$793,739,745
|$1,037,358,706
|$728,539,895
|Total Number of Financings
|106
|93
|100
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$128,734,397,564
|$142,850,758,292
|$105,571,504,780
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|22
|22
|NC
|IPOs
|5
|5
|NC
|Graduates to TSX
|14
|4
|+250.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$5,908,000
|$13,234,685
|-55.4
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,756,797,705
|$642,000,265
|+173.6
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$5,113,860,803
|$2,656,890,106
|+92.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$6,876,566,508
|$3,312,125,056
|+107.6
|Total Number of Financings
|767
|568
|+35.0
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$128,734,397,564
|$105,571,504,780
|+21.9
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund
|AENP
|Apotex Health Corp.
|APTX
|Custom Health Holdings Inc.
|CHLT
|Desjardins Active Canadian Bond Universe ETF
|DACU
|Desjardins Canadian Equity Leaders ETF
|DACL
|Desjardins Global Government Bond Index ETF
|DGGB
|Desjardins Global Opportunities ETF
|DAGL
|Guardian i3 Canadian Dividend Growth Fund
|GICD
|Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund
|GIGD
|Harvest SpaceX Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|SPXE
|Hemlo Mining Corp.
|HMMC
|Honeywell Aerospace CDR (CAD Hedged)
|HONA
|LunR Royalties Corp.
|LUNR
|Magna Mining Inc.
|NICU
|Mulvihill Canadian Bank ETF
|MBNK
|Mulvihill Split Capital Share ETF
|ASHR
|Mulvihill Split Preferred Share ETF
|PFRD
|NBI Balanced ETF Portfolio
|NBLD
|NBI Conservative ETF Portfolio
|NCNS
|NBI Equity ETF Portfolio
|NEQT
|NBI Growth ETF Portfolio
|NGRW
|NBI Thematic Rotation ETF
|NTHM
|Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF
|SXHI
|Purpose Global Resource Fund
|PGRX
|SavvyLong (2X) AMD ETF
|AMDU
|SavvyLong (2X) Micron ETF
|MUU
|SavvyLong (2X) SpaceX ETF
|ORBU
|SpaceX CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SPCX
|Valor Gold Corp.
|VGC
|Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation Index ETF
|VIGG
|Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VUDH
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Alzai Health Corp.
|ALZI
|Argentina Metals Corp.
|VLLC
|Blue Jay Gold Corp.
|JAY
|Napoleon Resources Inc.
|NAP
|Twenty Mile Metals Inc.
|MILE
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304629
Source: TMX Group Limited