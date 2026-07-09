Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2026.

TSX welcomed 31 new issuers in June 2026, compared with 67 in the previous month and 25 in June 2025. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds, four mining companies, two life sciences companies and two Canadian Depositary Receipts. Total financings raised in June 2026 increased 207% compared to the previous month, but were down 25% compared to June 2025. The total number of financings in June 2026 was 49, compared with 77 the previous month and 55 in June 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were five new issuers on TSXV in June 2026, compared with four in the previous month and five in June 2025. The new listings were four mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in June 2026 decreased 23% compared to the previous month, and were down 9% compared to June 2025. There were 106 financings in June 2026, compared with 93 in the previous month and 100 in June 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Issuers Listed 2,260 2,238 1,921 New Issuers Listed 31 67 25 IPOs 25 56 25 Graduates from TSXV 3 2 0 Issues Listed 2,914 2,896 2,570 IPO Financings Raised $924,060,069 $159,369,850 $73,807,675 Secondary Financings Raised $1,521,651,308 $761,362,906 $1,355,391,635 Supplemental Financings Raised $400,000,000 $5,908,750 $2,341,154,318 Total Financings Raised $2,845,711,377 $926,641,506 $3,770,353,628 Total Number of Financings 49 77 55 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,953,048,988,334 $6,947,691,510,650 $5,452,815,171,744

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 209 140 +49.3 IPOs 174 123 +41.5 Graduates from TSXV 14 4 +250.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,049,973,362 $602,762,176 +240.1 Secondary Financings Raised $8,211,902,765 $4,453,774,173 +84.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $683,671,110 $3,431,723,683 -80.1 Total Financings Raised $10,945,547,237 $8,488,260,032 +28.9 Total Number of Financings 330 279 +18.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,953,048,988,334 $5,452,815,171,744 +27.5

TSX Venture Exchange **



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Issuers Listed 1,716 1,718 1,803 New Issuers Listed 5 4 5 IPOs 2 2 2 Graduates to TSX 3 2 0 Issues Listed 1,774 1,775 1,871 IPO Financings Raised $4,625,000 $950,000 $11,700,115 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $36,169,126 $361,674,211 $269,197,607 Supplemental Financings Raised $752,945,619 $674,734,495 $447,642,173 Total Financings Raised $793,739,745 $1,037,358,706 $728,539,895 Total Number of Financings 106 93 100 Market Cap Listed Issues $128,734,397,564 $142,850,758,292 $105,571,504,780

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 22 22 NC IPOs 5 5 NC Graduates to TSX 14 4 +250.0 IPO Financings Raised $5,908,000 $13,234,685 -55.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,756,797,705 $642,000,265 +173.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,113,860,803 $2,656,890,106 +92.5 Total Financings Raised $6,876,566,508 $3,312,125,056 +107.6 Total Number of Financings 767 568 +35.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $128,734,397,564 $105,571,504,780 +21.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund AENP Apotex Health Corp. APTX Custom Health Holdings Inc. CHLT Desjardins Active Canadian Bond Universe ETF DACU Desjardins Canadian Equity Leaders ETF DACL Desjardins Global Government Bond Index ETF DGGB Desjardins Global Opportunities ETF DAGL Guardian i3 Canadian Dividend Growth Fund GICD Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund GIGD Harvest SpaceX Enhanced High Income Shares ETF SPXE Hemlo Mining Corp. HMMC Honeywell Aerospace CDR (CAD Hedged) HONA LunR Royalties Corp. LUNR Magna Mining Inc. NICU Mulvihill Canadian Bank ETF MBNK Mulvihill Split Capital Share ETF ASHR Mulvihill Split Preferred Share ETF PFRD NBI Balanced ETF Portfolio NBLD NBI Conservative ETF Portfolio NCNS NBI Equity ETF Portfolio NEQT NBI Growth ETF Portfolio NGRW NBI Thematic Rotation ETF NTHM Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF SXHI Purpose Global Resource Fund PGRX SavvyLong (2X) AMD ETF AMDU SavvyLong (2X) Micron ETF MUU SavvyLong (2X) SpaceX ETF ORBU SpaceX CDR (CAD Hedged) SPCX Valor Gold Corp. VGC Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation Index ETF VIGG Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VUDH

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Alzai Health Corp. ALZI Argentina Metals Corp. VLLC Blue Jay Gold Corp. JAY Napoleon Resources Inc. NAP Twenty Mile Metals Inc. MILE

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304629

Source: TMX Group Limited