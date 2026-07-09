

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eating more ultra-processed foods (UPFs) leaves a clear 'metabolic signature' in the blood that is linked to health problems, according to a new international study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.



Researchers, led by Dr. Jessica Blanco-Lopez from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC/WHO), analyzed data from 15,200 participants in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study.



Participants were asked about their eating habits, and their diets were grouped using the Nova food classification system, which ranks foods from unprocessed to ultra-processed. The researchers also tested blood samples to measure metabolites and fatty acids. They then used statistical analysis to find patterns linked to UPF consumption while accounting for factors such as age, lifestyle, and other health-related differences.



The study found that eating more ultra-processed foods was linked to changes in 22 blood metabolites. People who consumed more UPFs had higher levels of certain fat-related compounds that are linked to poor fat burning and reduced mitochondrial function, which affects how cells produce energy. They also had lower levels of important fats that help keep cell membranes healthy and support normal cell function. These findings suggest that UPFs may increase the body's production of unhealthy fats while reducing its ability to process fats properly.



Researchers also found links between UPF intake and eight types of fatty acids in the blood. People who ate more UPFs had higher levels of stearic acid, which is often linked to high saturated fat intake or metabolic problems. They also had higher levels of some long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids.



The study suggests that the effects of ultra-processed foods go beyond the fats they contain and may encourage the body to produce more fat from excess carbohydrates. It also indicates that small amounts of industrially produced fats can remain in the bloodstream.



'These findings have several implications. The simultaneous decline in protective FA and the increase of metabolic stress suggest that UPF consumption may contribute to health risks through nutritional displacement and inducing metabolic disruption. Our study underscores the potential metabolic impact of UPFs and highlights the need for further research using targeted and untargeted metabolomics approaches to clarify the biological pathways linking food processing with chronic diseases and mortality,' Blanco-Lopez noted.



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