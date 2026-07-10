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WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 21:21
378,20 Euro
-0,18 % -0,70
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378,40379,2009.07.
377,70380,0009.07.
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 05:36 Uhr
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DMEGC Solar Validated as Tier 1 Cleantech Company 2026 by S&P Global

JINHUA, China, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a global Top 10 solar manufacturer, has been named in the 2026 annual list of S&P Global Energy's Tier 1 Cleantech Companies, a select group of suppliers across Solar PV Modules, Solar PV Inverters, Energy Storage Systems, Energy Storage Battery Cells, and Wind Turbines, based on a robust and defined 6-point criteria methodology.

For its list, S&P Global Energy draws on its unique cross-functional capabilities to provide an unmatched degree of criteria dimensions that span market presence and cumulative equipment shipments; annual market share; scale; global manufacturing diversification; financial performance via key financial indicators; sustainability factors and more. The group of companies considered for the assessment are selected from the top 30 companies for each of the five technology categories, based on the top shipments or installations globally in the previous year.

The Tier 1 recognition is designed to help cleantech suppliers stand out in a crowded market while giving developers and investors a clearer way to identify companies with a proven track record and stronger foundations for long-term success.

DMEGC Solar's inclusion in the 2026 Tier 1 list reinforces its position as one of the very few module manufacturers simultaneously rated as Tier 1 by BNEF, S&P, and SMM. The company operates six manufacturing bases across China and Indonesia, with annual production reaching 23GW of cells and 21GW of modules, and cumulative global shipments exceeding 80GW.

The S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Companies recognition is the first supplier classification in the cleantech industry to embed sustainability as a key criterion. DMEGC Solar has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through its updated EcoVadis Gold Medal rating, placing it among the top 3% of all rated companies worldwide. The company has also achieved ISO14068 organizational carbon neutrality and operates zero-carbon factories.

DMEGC Solar's Tier 1 status is supported by its strong financial health and market performance. The company maintains a robust Altman-Z score and a consistently low debt-to-asset ratio, providing customers with confidence in warranty fulfillment over the 25- to 30-year product lifecycle. Global energy research firm Wood Mackenzie ranked DMEGC Solar fifth in its published 2025 Global Solar Module Manufacturer Rankings.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-validated-as-tier-1-cleantech-company-2026-by-sp-global-302822531.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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