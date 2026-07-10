

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-month high of 1.9783 against the euro and more than a 1-month high of 1.2014 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.9845 and 1.2051, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to more than 3-week highs of 0.5793 and 93.58 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5761 and 93.55, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.96 against the euro, 1.97 against the aussie, 0.59 against the greenback and 95.00 against the yen.



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