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WKN: 858468 | ISIN: JP3789000001 | Ticker-Symbol: HZS
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:14
6,650 Euro
+0,08 % +0,005
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KANADEVIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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KANADEVIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6106,73509:04
6,6256,76009:04
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
176 Leser
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Kanadevia Corporation: Kanadevia Group Accelerating Global Expansion of Green Hydrogen-related Businesses

- Partnership Agreement Signed with Oman Engineering Company for Green Hydrogen Projects -

OSAKA, Japan, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanadevia Corporation (hereinafter "Kanadevia") has entered into a partnership agreement with Bahwan Engineering Company LLC (hereinafter "BEC"), a leading engineering company in Oman, to establish a framework for cooperation in the development of green hydrogen-related projects in Oman.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RAbrPkw5m3zTGS1md6RYz_l5lyf-Be9D/view?usp=sharing

Image: hydrogen production system
https://drive.google.com/file/d/14cw_k229zmbbvLFgkW5nED9j-6zj8JxT/view?usp=sharing

This agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two companies across all stages of project development, including from the bid preparation phase to engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and sales for low-carbon fuel projects such as green hydrogen and e-methane in Oman. By combining Kanadevia's core water electrolysis stack technology, which forms the heart of its hydrogen production systems, with BEC's extensive local experience in construction and engineering and its strong customer base, the two companies will establish a structure to deliver higher-quality solutions for the rapidly growing low-carbon fuel market in Oman.

In the hydrogen sector, Kanadevia is constructing a mass production facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, for water electrolysis stacks, which constitute a core component of water electrolysis systems, aiming to reduce costs and enhance supply capacity through large-scale manufacturing. In addition, as part of its efforts toward the realization of a hydrogen-based society, Kanadevia has decided to invest in a hydrogen fund and is advancing a range of growth strategies in the hydrogen business.

In Oman, Kanadevia is also actively engaged in hydrogen-related methanation projects. The company has already concluded a contract with Oman LNG LLC to conduct technical verification and engineering work toward the development of one of the world's largest commercial methanation plants, which will convert captured CO2 into e-methane (synthetic methane) using green hydrogen.

Through this partnership, Kanadevia will respond to the policies and societal expectations of both countries, steadily expand its business in decarbonization fields including green hydrogen, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable energy-based society.

About Kanadevia Corporation
Location: 7-89, Nankokita 1-chome, Suminoe-ku, Osaka 559-8559, Japan
Founded: April 1, 1881
Business overview: A comprehensive engineering company operating globally across three business segments (environment, machinery and infrastructure, and carbon neutral solutions), with a focus on resource circulation, decarbonization, and safe and prosperous communities.

Official website: https://www.kanadevia.com/english/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kanadevia-group-accelerating-global-expansion-of-green-hydrogen-related-businesses-302822507.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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