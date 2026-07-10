

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against some major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 0.6970 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6944.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 1.6443 and 0.9853 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.6468 and 0.9837, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 1.63 against the yen and 0.99 against the euro.



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