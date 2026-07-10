

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 184.73 against the euro and 161.29 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 185.64 and 162.37, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 3-day high of 113.99 against the Canadian dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 114.61.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 216.85, 200.65 and 112.24 from Thursday's closing quotes of 217.79, 201.30 and 112.73, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 183.00 against the euro, 159.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the loonie, 214.00 against the pound, 199.00 against the franc and 111.00 against the aussie.



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