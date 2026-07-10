Datum der Anmeldung:
07.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B3-75/26
Unternehmen:
Oaktree Capital Management, LP, Los Angeles/CA/USA; mittelbarer Erwerb von Anteilen an Trinseo PLC, Wayne/PA/USA
Produktmärkte:
Kunststoff-Compounds, Latex-Bindemittel, PC ABS SAN Polystyrol Polycarbonate VDC, thermoplastische Elastomere
07.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B3-75/26
Unternehmen:
Oaktree Capital Management, LP, Los Angeles/CA/USA; mittelbarer Erwerb von Anteilen an Trinseo PLC, Wayne/PA/USA
Produktmärkte:
Kunststoff-Compounds, Latex-Bindemittel, PC ABS SAN Polystyrol Polycarbonate VDC, thermoplastische Elastomere
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