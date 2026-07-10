

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT), on Friday, agreed to acquire Copia Power, an integrated power and AI infrastructure platform, from The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG).



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026.



Copia develops integrated energy campuses that combine power generation, high-voltage transmission and data center infrastructure.



The company has more than 2.6 GW of energy generation and storage assets in operation or under construction and is developing over 9 GW of grid-connected data centers supported by more than 25 GW of solar and storage assets and 7 GW of natural gas generation capacity.



The company said the acquisition expands its U.S. AI infrastructure portfolio across data centers, energy and fiber connectivity.



The firm plans to partner with Copia's management team to scale the platform, advance priority development projects and expand its integrated campus model across the U.S.



EQT closed trading 1.97% lesser at $50.15 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading, the stock traded 0.48% higher at $50.39.



On Thursday, Carlyle closed trading 2.53% higher at $44.18 on the Nasdaq.



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