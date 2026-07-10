

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased in May from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The trade gap dropped to EUR 224 million in May from EUR 287 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade gap was EUR 371 million.



Exports climbed 9.0 percent from last year, and imports were 4.0 percent higher.



The increase in exports was influenced by more foreign demand for mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, and electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof, the agency said.



Shipments to EU member states grew 13.0 percent, while those to non-EU countries decreased by 3.0 percent. The country imported 9.0 percent more from EU countries.



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