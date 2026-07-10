Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences NULISA Data Featured in More Than 140 Scientific Presentations at AAIC 2026, Highlighting Advances in Blood-Based Alzheimer's Biomarker Profiling

Company to host scientific workshop featuring emerging eMTBR-Tau and BD-pTau217 research data for Alzheimer's disease detection and staging

FREMONT, Calif., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced that its NULISA platform will be featured in more than 140 poster and session presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 12-15 in London. The volume of data reflects widespread adoption of NULISA and ARGO HT technology among researchers studying Alzheimer's and related dementias.

"With more than 140 posters and presentations featuring NULISA, over four times the number at the previous AAIC, we're seeing just how quickly the field has embraced multiplex protein profiling with NULISA for Alzheimer's research," said Steve Williams, MD, PhD, chief scientific officer at Alamar. "Our workshop this year goes beyond pTau-217 to show what's possible when you can measure tau pathology, neuroinflammation, and neurodegeneration markers together in one workflow."

Alamar will host a workshop titled, "Beyond p-tau217: Expanding Alzheimer's Insights with Multiplex Protein Profiling" during AAIC on Tuesday, July 14, 1:20-2:00 PM BST. The program will showcase new data generated on Alamar's NULISA platform, specifically on its eMTBR-Tau and BD-pTau217 assays. Highlights include:

eMTBR-Tau and BD-pTau217 represent two of the most specific blood-based indicators of Alzheimer's disease identified to date and were measured alongside more than 220 disease-related proteins on a single NULISAseq panel.

Evidence that measuring BD-pTau217 and eMTBR-Tau improves discrimination across the Alzheimer's continuum compared to single-analyte pTau-217 measurement alone and data supporting the use of combined amyloid and tau biomarkers to enable earlier detection and more precise disease staging.

Applications of the NULISA platform across presymptomatic, prodromal, and diagnosed Alzheimer's populations.



"The ability to measure eMTBR-Tau and BD-pTau217 alongside a broad panel of CNS-relevant proteins in a single workflow gives us a resolution on tau pathology and disease staging that single-marker assays can't match. We believe this kind of multiplex data is what will move the field past pTau-217 as the default readout," said Thomas K. Karikari, PhD, Director of the Biomarker and Neurogenetics Core at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference is the world's premier forum for the scientific community focused on dementia and Alzheimer's research. Every year, the conference gathers leading experts, scientists, clinicians, and stakeholders to share the latest discoveries, foster collaborations, and accelerate the quest for effective diagnostics and therapies. Alamar will be exhibiting at Booth 530 throughout the conference.

See here for a full list of posters and presentations featuring NULISA data at AAIC 2026.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform, along with the ARGO HT System, works alongside the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Alamar Biosciences' eMTBR-Tau and BD-pTau217 assays, the potential impact of multiplex protein profiling in Alzheimer's disease research and Alamar Biosciences' participation at an upcoming conference. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alamar Biosciences' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Alamar Biosciences' forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to intense competition in the proteomics market, exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries and other legal matters, failure to develop new assays or instruments, dependence on researchers who rely heavily on government funding, reductions in spending by research and academic institutions, the potential for products to be subject to more onerous regulation by the FDA or other regulatory requirements, the complexity of manufacturing Alamar Biosciences' instruments and consumables, failure to obtain marketing authorizations for future products that are intended for clinical or diagnostic use, Alamar Biosciences' ability to protect its intellectual property, and the other risks described in Alamar Biosciences' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Alamar Biosciences' filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026. Alamar Biosciences explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact

investors@alamarbio.com

Media Contact

media@alamarbio.com