

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L), a major Taiwanese maker of computer hardware and electronics, on Friday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2026.



For the second quarter, the company posted preliminary revenue of NT$85.30 billion, up 28.2% from the same period last year. For the first half, Acer reported revenue of NT$157.73 billion, up 23.3% from the same period in the previous year.



The company said: 'Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Its public subsidiaries have released their June revenue figures with strong performances, mostly due to the deployment of AI applications-a key driver of market growth.'



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