

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czechia's consumer price inflation moderated as estimated initially in June to the lowest level in four months, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 2.1 percent increase in May. That was in line with the flash data published on July 7.



Inflation based on transportation eased to 5.7 percent from 9.4 percent amid a slowdown in fuel cost spikes. The deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 3.4 percent from 1.9 percent in May. Clothing and footwear prices continued to fall by 2.7 percent, while housing and utility costs grew at a stable pace of 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent, as estimated.



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