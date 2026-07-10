Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne! Diese Gold-Aktie hat zwei Asse im Ärmel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8U3 | ISIN: SE0005878543 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GA
München
10.07.26 | 11:02
11,860 Euro
-0,84 % -0,100
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANZA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANZA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,48011,80017:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 12:45 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HANZA AB: HANZA optimizes its manufacturing cluster in Finland

HANZA's strategy for the coming years, HANZA 2028, aims to broaden, further develop, and strengthen the Group's manufacturing technologies. As part of this initiative, HANZA is also optimizing its cluster structure through a dedicated optimization program, Horizon, with a focus on fewer but larger production units with extensive customer commitments in selected customer segments.

As part of this review, HANZA has transferred certain operations from its Finnish facilities in Nivala and Sievi to HANZA's significantly larger and more scalable production facility in Oulainen, Finland. All three facilities were added during the HANZA 2025 strategy period through the acquisition of Leden. The remaining operations in Nivala and Sievi will now be transferred to local management through a management buyout (MBO). In total, the divestment includes approximately 100 employees and annual revenues of around EUR 10 million.

"This is an example of how we are developing HANZA step by step in a structured manner. Following the HANZA 2025 strategy, where we established a strong European cluster platform, we have now entered the next phase: expanding our manufacturing technologies while optimizing our industrial structure. This strengthens our customer offering and creates excellent conditions for continued profitable growth in line with our financial targets for 2028. At the same time, it is gratifying that the operations in Nivala and Sievi will have the opportunity to continue developing as independent contract manufacturers under local management," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA.

The divestment of the Nivala and Sievi facilities is expected to result in one-off costs of approximately EUR 2.5 million, which will impact earnings in the second quarter of 2026. The optimized manufacturing cluster in Finland is expected to have a positive effect on the Group's profitability during the implementation of HANZA 2028.

Contacts
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 70 950 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About us

Manufacturing made easy
HANZA makes manufacturing easy by removing complexity from supply chains.

All you need is one
HANZA combines manufacturing clusters with advisory services to create simple, scalable,
and sustainable supply chain solutions.
Always in motion
HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is one of Europe's fastest-growing manufacturing companies.
Founded in 2008, HANZA has grown to approximately 5,000 employees and annual sales of SEK 10 billion.

HANZA's customers
include leading product companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi,
Patria, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.