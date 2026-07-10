HANZA AB: HANZA optimizes its manufacturing cluster in Finland

HANZA's strategy for the coming years, HANZA 2028, aims to broaden, further develop, and strengthen the Group's manufacturing technologies. As part of this initiative, HANZA is also optimizing its cluster structure through a dedicated optimization program, Horizon, with a focus on fewer but larger production units with extensive customer commitments in selected customer segments.

As part of this review, HANZA has transferred certain operations from its Finnish facilities in Nivala and Sievi to HANZA's significantly larger and more scalable production facility in Oulainen, Finland. All three facilities were added during the HANZA 2025 strategy period through the acquisition of Leden. The remaining operations in Nivala and Sievi will now be transferred to local management through a management buyout (MBO). In total, the divestment includes approximately 100 employees and annual revenues of around EUR 10 million.

"This is an example of how we are developing HANZA step by step in a structured manner. Following the HANZA 2025 strategy, where we established a strong European cluster platform, we have now entered the next phase: expanding our manufacturing technologies while optimizing our industrial structure. This strengthens our customer offering and creates excellent conditions for continued profitable growth in line with our financial targets for 2028. At the same time, it is gratifying that the operations in Nivala and Sievi will have the opportunity to continue developing as independent contract manufacturers under local management," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA.

The divestment of the Nivala and Sievi facilities is expected to result in one-off costs of approximately EUR 2.5 million, which will impact earnings in the second quarter of 2026. The optimized manufacturing cluster in Finland is expected to have a positive effect on the Group's profitability during the implementation of HANZA 2028.

Contacts

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 70 950 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About us

Manufacturing made easy

HANZA makes manufacturing easy by removing complexity from supply chains.

All you need is one

HANZA combines manufacturing clusters with advisory services to create simple, scalable,

and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Always in motion

HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is one of Europe's fastest-growing manufacturing companies.

Founded in 2008, HANZA has grown to approximately 5,000 employees and annual sales of SEK 10 billion.



HANZA's customers

include leading product companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi,

Patria, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com