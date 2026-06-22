HANZA AB: Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting On June 22, 2026

HANZA AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, held an extraordinary general meeting today, June 22, 2026.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term share savings program, LTIP 2026. The Program is aimed at senior executives and key employees at HANZA and covers a maximum of 55 employees. Participants in LTIP 2026 are offered Performance Shares that are granted free of charge, provided that the participant makes a personal investment in HANZA shares (Savings Shares) and/or that certain specifically defined performance conditions have been fulfilled.

The vesting period for LTIP 2026 runs from the extraordinary general meeting's resolution to adopt the program until the date of publication of the interim report for the period January-March 2029. Allotment of performance shares will take place in May 2029, immediately after the end of the vesting period. LTIP 2026 covers a maximum of 450,000 shares and is expected to entail expected annual costs of a total of approximately SEK 13.0 million for HANZA (of which SEK 9.7 million in accordance with IFRS 2 excluding social security contributions and SEK 3.3 million relating to social security contributions), given an annual staff turnover of 10 per cent, an average fulfilment of performance conditions of 60 percent, an annual share price increase of 10 percent during the duration of the program and an average social security contribution tax rate of 25 percent.

In order to enable a cost-effective and flexible implementation of LTIP 2026, the authorisations regarding repurchase and transfer of own shares resolved at HANZA's annual general meeting on May 12, 2026 shall be available for use to fulfil the Company's commitments to the Participants within the framework of LTIP 2026. Given that delivery of shares to Participants will be secured through the Company repurchasing its own shares and thereafter transferring these to the Participants, no dilution effect will arise.

For more information about the resolution, please refer to the documents related to the extraordinary general meeting available on the company's website.

About HANZA

HANZA is a global knowledge and manufacturing company that modernizes and streamlines supply chains. Through advisory services and regionally organized factories, HANZA creates stable deliveries, high profitability and sustainable manufacturing for its customers.

HANZA was founded in 2008 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

Contact

Francesco Franzé, Chairman of the Board of HANZA

+46 76 788 86 66

francesco@panarea.se