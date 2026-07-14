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WKN: A2H8U3 | ISIN: SE0005878543 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GA
München
14.07.26 | 08:05
11,360 Euro
-3,40 % -0,400
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANZA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANZA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,28011,62011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
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HANZA AB: HANZA continues the Horizon program and closes Gateway China

Earlier this year, HANZA launched its HANZA 2028 strategy, aimed at broadening the Group's manufacturing capabilities through the introduction of new technologies while also expanding capacity and expertise within existing technologies.

As part of this strategy, HANZA is executing the Horizon program, which includes optimizing the Group's industrial structure by consolidating operations into fewer, larger production units within each manufacturing cluster. This approach enhances capacity and strengthens the ability of each unit to manage larger and more comprehensive customer engagements, creating economies of scale, improved efficiency, increased customer value, and profitable growth.

Within the framework of Horizon, HANZA has decided to close its manufacturing operations in Gateway China. The closure is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The operations affected employ approximately 60 people and generate annual revenue of around EUR 5 million. HANZA's strategic sourcing activities in China are not affected by this decision and will continue as an important part of the Group's Global Strategic Sourcing function.

"This represents another step in the development of HANZA's industrial platform. By concentrating our manufacturing footprint within our European clusters and selected Gateway locations in Europe's nearshore region, we are creating a clearer and more efficient structure to support continued profitable growth. The Gateway model remains an important part of our offering, while we retain our strong sourcing expertise in China, which continues to create value for our customers and strengthen HANZA's global offering," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA.

The closure of Gateway China is expected to result in one-off costs of approximately
EUR 2 million, which will impact earnings during the second quarter of 2026. The measure is expected to have a positive effect on the Group's profitability throughout the implementation of the HANZA 2028 strategy.

Contacts
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 70 950 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About us

Manufacturing made easy
HANZA makes manufacturing easy by removing complexity from supply chains.

All you need is one
HANZA combines manufacturing clusters with advisory services to create simple, scalable,
and sustainable supply chain solutions.
Always in motion
HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is one of Europe's fastest-growing manufacturing companies.
Founded in 2008, HANZA has grown to approximately 5,000 employees and annual sales of SEK 10 billion.

HANZA's customers
include leading product companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi,
Patria, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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