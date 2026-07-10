

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation slowed in June as estimated driven by the deceleration in energy price growth, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 1.8 percent in June, following May's 2.4 percent rise. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate.



Similarly, EU harmonized inflation slowed to 2.0 percent, as estimated, from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



The annual growth in energy prices eased to 11.0 percent from 16.6 percent. Services inflation decelerated to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent. Food prices posted a slower growth of 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent gain in May. The monthly decline was revised from the initial estimate of 0.2 percent fall.



At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent, matching estimate, after a 0.1 percent rise in May.



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