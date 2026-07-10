

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains mixed as geopolitics, subdued tech strength, easing bond yields, declining crude oil prices and the looming earnings season swayed market sentiment. A lull in the exchange of attacks between the U.S. and Iran and prospects of negotiations to end the conflict supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in a directionless manner ahead of the listing by South Korea's SK Hynix. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly above the previous close. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index has edged down from the flatline. Bond yields eased across regions. The likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July, as revealed by the CME FedWatch tool has dropped to 22 percent from 25 percent a day earlier.



Crude oil price benchmarks are trading a tad below the flatline. Gold prices have also decreased. Cryptocurrencies meanwhile extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,614.60, up 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,543.10, down 0.01% Germany's DAX at 25,131.72, up 0.11% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,485.95, up 0.13% France's CAC 40 at 8,338.46, up 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,279.05, down 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,814.00, up 1.58% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,806.00, up 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,996.16, down 1.00% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,175.12, up 0.60% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,475.94, up 2.52%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.88, down 0.03% EUR/USD at 1.1433, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3421, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 161.75, down 0.39% AUD/USD at 0.6952, up 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.4164, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.532%, down 0.13% Germany at 3.0344%, down 0.57% France at 3.830%, down 0.67% U.K. at 4.8799%, down 0.39% Japan at 2.718%, down 5.56%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $76.13, down 0.22%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $71.89, down 0.26%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,116.05, down 0.60%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $59.98, down 1.26%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,378.96, up 2.32% Ethereum at $1,788.86, up 2.02% BNB at $576.06, up 0.91% XRP at $1.11, up 1.92% Solana at $79.17, up 1.55%



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