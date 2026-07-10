Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNNF) ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQXBest Market ("OTCQX"). Orogen has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

Orogen Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OGNNF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Orogen focuses on organic royalty creation and selective royalty acquisitions across precious and base metal projects in western North America. By identifying opportunities early and advancing them through partnership, Orogen seeks to build royalty value while limiting financial risk and dilution.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Orogen Royalties CEO Paddy Nicol stated, "We are proud to qualify for trading on OTCQX, the highest-level market of the OTC markets. Trading on OTCQX enables Orogen to enhance its visibility and liquidity with U.S. investors. Orogen looks forward to an exciting future with our organically generated royalty assets in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico."

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached US$23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2-2025. OTC Markets recorded US$453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Orogen Royalties Inc

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1015 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6C 1H2

info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-begins-trading-on-otcqx-best-market-1189034