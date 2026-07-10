

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Friday announced that its unit Raytheon UK, and its consortium consisting of Capita, Cervus, Rheinmetall UK and Skyral, have secured a £2bn contract from the UK Ministry of Defense to serve as the British Army's Strategic Training Partner and deliver the Army's Collective Training System or ACTS.



Termed as Omnia Training, the 15-year contract will provide soldiers with an integrated digitally enabled collective training system that transforms how they train, prepare and adapt for future missions.



This contract is expected to create 270 jobs with a further 150 jobs sustained.



'The Omnia team will enhance operational readiness and transform how the British Army trains by making greater use of synthetic technologies, advanced analytics and next-generation training platforms that integrate virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments. Using UK-developed technology and working with a team of UK-based partners and suppliers, Omnia Training will prepare soldiers for warfighting through realistic, integrated, immersive and adversarial collective training.', the company said in a statement.



In pre-market activity, RTX shares were trading at $195.75, up 0.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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