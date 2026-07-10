

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in June amid a reduction in fuel prices, as estimated initially, the latest report from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent annually in June, slower than the 3.3 percent increase in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 30.



The annual price growth in energy products moderated to 9.1 percent from 13.1 percent, reflecting the reduction in fuel prices. Inflation based on unprocessed food also softened to 5.1 percent from 5.7 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation accelerated to 2.5 percent from 2.2 percent, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June. .



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a stable pace of 3.1 percent annually in June, confirming the preliminary data.



Separate official data showed that Portugal's trade deficit narrowed to EUR 2.8 billion in May from EUR 3.3 billion a year ago as exports grew 5.1 percent annually amid a 1.6 percent fall in imports.



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