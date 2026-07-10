Nordic American Tankers Limited - Herbjorn Hansson, increased holding in NAT

Friday, July 10, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
I am pleased to inform you that I have today bought 100,000 shares at $6.03 per share, bringing my holdings in NAT to 5,700,000 shares.
Following these transactions, the Hansson family owns 11,700,000 shares in NAT.
As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.
We have an excellent market for our vessels.
For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see
www.nat.bm
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd.
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
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