New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUBG) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026 (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS INVESTIGATION

If you are an investor in Hub Group and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 28, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and disclosed the identification of a $77 million accounting error due to "the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025." Additionally, the Company said it "plans to restate its financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2025," and "is continuing to assess the potential impact to its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023."

On this news, the price of Hub Group stock fell $9.37 per share, or 18.25%, to close at $41.96 per share on February 6, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that it had "identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," causing its 2023 and 2024 annual reports filed with the SEC to be "materially misstated," such that they "should no longer be relied upon." The Company did not quantify the expected misstatement, although it stated that it "expects to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023."

On this news, the price of Hub Group stock fell $5.24 per share, about 12.5%, to close at $36.62 per share on May 12, 2026.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, the Company's financial statements contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions and other material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX?

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is a nationally recognized law firm focused on complex litigation, with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey. Founded in 1956, the firm has spent more than 50 years prosecuting securities, antitrust, and consumer protection actions in federal and state courts nationwide, recovering more than $10 billion for clients and the classes it has represented.

Kaplan Fox is widely regarded as one of the nation's premier plaintiffs' securities litigation firms and has received recognition from Chambers and Partners, Benchmark Litigation, Super Lawyers, and Lawdragon. Serving as lead or co-lead counsel in many landmark cases, the firm has secured some of the largest recoveries in the history of securities litigation, including a $2.425 billion recovery on behalf of Bank of America shareholders in In re Bank of America-the largest recovery ever obtained for claims under Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act-$800 million recovered for the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and other pension funds in ATRS v. Allianz Global Investors, and a $475 million settlement in In re Merrill Lynch.

For decades, Kaplan Fox has represented public pension funds, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals in high-stakes litigation. Through its successful advocacy and precedent-setting victories, the firm has helped shape important areas of securities and corporate law while advancing accountability and protecting investor interests.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Contacting or submitting information to Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP does not create an attorney-client relationship, nor an obligation on the part of Kaplan Fox to retain you as a client.

https://www.kaplanfox.com/case/hub-group-inc/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304703

Source: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP