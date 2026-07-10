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WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 20:56
25,920 Euro
+2,33 % +0,590
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
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RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
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RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
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25,83025,91021:04
25,82025,92021:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 16:54 Uhr
95 Leser
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Renault Group succeeds in England & Wales "Prohibited Defeat Devices" diesel emissions litigation

Renault Group succeeds in England & Wales "Prohibited Defeat Devices" diesel emissions litigation

Finding in the Renault Group's favour, the High Court of Justice has today handed down its liability judgment in the long running London diesel emissions litigation.

In an extensive ruling, culminating years of proceedings involving thousands of pages of submissions, dozens of experts' reports and witness statements, as well as a several months' long trial, the High Court rejected all claims against Renault.

Renault Group welcomes this decision, which is fully consistent with its long-held position that its vehicles have been and are designed, engineered, and manufactured in accordance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Renault Group will now pursue the recovery of its legal costs from the large institutional insurers and hedge funds who backed these claims in the hope of a financial gain.

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS		Florent Chaix
+33 6 07 88 83 05
florent.chaix@renault.com


RENAULT GROUP
PRESS RELATIONS		Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com		François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine - and its financial captive - Mobilize Financial Services - to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.