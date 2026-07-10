Groupe Casino: Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group financial structure

Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group financial structure

Paris, 10 July 2026

Further to the press release dated 6 July 2026, the Group announces that it has completed a thorough review of the binding financial restructuring proposals received from its TLB lenders and from its reference shareholder.

Upon the recommendation of the ad hoc Committee, the Board of Directors, with only those members who were not in a conflict-of-interest situation taking part in the deliberations and the vote, determined that, in the absence of a consensus agreement, the shareholder's proposal was the one that best serves the Casino Group's corporate interest, subject to:

improving the terms of the TLB creditors' security package by allowing them to benefit from the banks' security package, and

the banks waiving the condition precedent to their financings requiring the approval of a two-thirds majority of TLB creditors for amending the safeguard plan.

At the Group's request, the banks indicated that they would refer these matters to their respective credit committees for a decision by July 20, 2026.

Subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, the Group intends to initiate the procedure for amending the safeguard plan by the end of July with a view to implementing operations to adapt and strengthen its financial structure by the end of the second half of 2026.

It is recalled that the amendment of the safeguard plan would be massively dilutive for the current shareholders.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29