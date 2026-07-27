Groupe Casino: Extension of consents from RCF and Quatrim creditors and of the maturity of the operational financings

Paris, 27 July 2026

Further to its press release dated 28 May 20261, the Group announces that it has obtained from its RCF and Quatrim creditors an extension of their consent not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of (i) the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans or (ii) the approved operational financing documentation under the conciliation protocols.

The RCF, operational financings and Quatrim consents are now valid until 24 September 2026. Furthermore, the Group indicates that it has obtained from its creditors an extension of the maturity of its operational financings at the same date, excluding RCF and RCF Monoprix Exploitation whose maturity has been postponed to 29 September 2026.

As indicated in the press release dated 23 July2, the Group recalls that the TLB lenders indicated, following the decision taken by the Board of Directors on 10 July, that (i) they were refusing to extend their consent not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action and (ii) preparing an application for the termination of the Company's safeguard plan on the basis of the event of default related to the entry into discussions with its creditors. The Group intends to assert its rights in the context of the application envisaged by the TLB lenders before the Paris Economic Court, which will concurrently rule on the draft amendments to the accelerated safeguard plans and the approval of the conciliation protocols.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29

1 Press release dated 28 May 2026

2 Press release dated 23 July 2026