SK hynix Inc.: SK hynix Lists ADRs on NASDAQ, Elevating Global Status at the Heart of Capital Markets

SK hynix commences ADR trading with an "Opening Bell" ceremony attended by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and key executive leadership

Company aims to expand investor base and solidify leadership as a "Core AI Partner" in the memory market

CEO Kwak Noh-Jung "I'd like to thank investors and customers and pledge to unlock memory's potential and empower employees to achieve more"

SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has listed its American Depositary Receipts[1] (ADRs) on the NASDAQ stock market, entering the heart of the global AI industry and capital markets, and opening a new chapter to elevate its status as a leading global company.

[1] ADRs (American Depositary Receipts): Certificates issued by a depositary bank that represent shares of a non-U.S. company and are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. ADRs enable foreign companies to access the U.S. capital markets while maintaining their primary listing in their home market. They also allow U.S. investors to invest in foreign companies through the U.S. market without opening overseas brokerage accounts or dealing with foreign currency transactions.

To commemorate the listing, SK hynix held an "Opening Bell" ceremony on the morning of July 10 (U.S. Eastern Time) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, officially marking the commencement of trading.

The milestone event was attended by top leadership from both the group and the company, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Executive Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won, and SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung.

As the AI era accelerates, data centers are expanding rapidly, driving a surge in demand for AI memory to support them. SK hynix is a world-class memory semiconductor company equipped with the industry-leading technology and stable supply capabilities demanded by global Big Tech customers. In particular, the company has established a significant competitive edge in High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), the core component of AI accelerators.

With this listing, SK hynix plans to broaden its global investor base in the U.S. capital markets and further solidify its position as a "Core AI Partner."

Prior to the listing, SK hynix conducted a global institutional investor roadshow across major regions, including the U.S., Europe, and Asia, which focused on the company's competitiveness and growth potential as a leader in the AI memory market.

Beyond raising capital, this listing is expected to serve as a turning point for SK hynix, enabling the company to strengthen its ties with the next-generation computing ecosystem, unlock new business opportunities and deepen strategic partnerships down the road.

In his commemorative remarks, CEO Kwak Noh-Jung highlighted three core themes: Trust, Innovation, and Growth. The CEO said, "I'd like to thank our investors and customers for their trust and support. Through continuous innovation, we will push the boundaries of what memory can achieve while empowering our employees to reach even greater accomplishments." He added, "SK hynix seeks to be wherever AI is, continually demonstrating our technology leadership."

Following today's successful trading debut, the ADR offering is scheduled to close on July 14 (U.S. Eastern Time). The newly issued common shares underlying the ADRs will be additionally listed on the KOSPI Market of the Korea Exchange on July 29 (Korea Time).

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top-tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, SK hynix's expectations regarding the completion of the offering and the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the offering. When SK hynix uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. SK hynix's expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement relating to the offering and all other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. SK hynix undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.