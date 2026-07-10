Alpha Compute Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for July 15th, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq:ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a leading GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy, today announced that it has scheduled its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. During the call, Alpha Compute management will discuss the unaudited financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Alpha Compute will release its second quarter results before the call at approximately 8:00 AM ET on July 15, 2026. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://alphacompute.ai/investors.

Conference Call Information:

Date: July 15, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Participant Call Links: Live Webcast: Link



About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq:ALP) is a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy. Alpha Compute operates as a holding company centered on sovereign AI compute. By owning the infrastructure powering modern intelligence, we ensure privacy is strictly enforced at the hardware level. This robust foundation allows us to strategically build and acquire businesses that rely on confidential compute and artificial intelligence.

Our mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors-including finance, defense, intelligence, and media-as they navigate the evolving AI landscape. Alpha Compute provides the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. The company is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

www.alphacompute.ai

SOURCE: Alpha Compute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/alpha-compute-corp.-announces-second-quarter-2026-earnings-confer-1189357