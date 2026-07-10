Alpha Compute Corp. Completes Wind-Down of Legacy Digital Asset Treasury, Returns TON Holdings

Company Exits the Token-Treasury Model in Favor of a Compute-First Balance Sheet; Will Hold Telegram GRAM Solely as Earned Consideration for Confidential Compute Delivered on Telegram's Cocoon AI Network; Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Telegram and Its One Billion+ Users as a Web3 Compute Provider

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq:ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute, today announced that it has initiated the return of the final tranche of locked and liquid Toncoin (TON, now named GRAM) holdings to Brisk Thrive and Hogarth Ventures, affiliates of Animoca Brands.

The return is approximately $6 million worth of TON (GRAM) and removes the liabilities tied to the TON Put Options, completing the orderly wind-down of the Company's legacy Telegram-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) and formally closing that line of business. With this step complete, Alpha Compute no longer holds digital assets as a balance-sheet treasury position.

From this point forward, the Company will hold Telegram GRAM tokens solely as earned consideration for the AI confidential compute it delivers to Telegram's Cocoon AI network-tying any token exposure directly to contracted work performed rather than to a speculative investment thesis.

The move completes the Company's transformation from the treasury-oriented model of its predecessor, AlphaTON Capital Corp., into an operating company built around sovereign AI compute infrastructure.

CLOSING THE TREASURY ERA

The Digital Asset Treasury was a structural feature of the Company's prior identity as AlphaTON Capital Corp., when holding Telegram-ecosystem tokens on the balance sheet was central to the business model. Following the April 20, 2026 rebrand to Alpha Compute Corp. and the Company's full strategic pivot to GPU-as-a-Service and confidential computing, the DAT became the last remaining vestige of that capital-vehicle structure.

Today's announcement retires it. The Company will hold only a minor amount of $200,000 worth of TON after this transaction, which is being returned to the final legacy shareholder as permitted through Telegram's Novation agreements.

A COMPUTE-FIRST BALANCE SHEET

The change is more than cosmetic. Under the treasury model, the Company carried digital assets whose value fluctuated independently of operations, introducing mark-to-market volatility unrelated to the performance of the underlying compute business. By exiting that position, Alpha Compute removes speculative token exposure from its balance sheet and aligns its financial profile with what its shareholders are backing: a revenue-generating AI infrastructure company.

Projected Post DAT wind-down Balance Sheet and Estimated Revenue of Alpha Compute: (unaudited)

Assets = $73.4 million

Equity = $20.5 million

Debt = $0.4 million

GPU Lease Liabilities = $34.4 million

Twelve Months Revenue Forecasted Run Rate = $23 million

Shares Outstanding = 72 million

Going forward, the only Telegram-ecosystem tokens Alpha Compute will hold are GRAM received as payment for compute delivered on the Cocoon network. GRAM will function as consideration for services rendered-earned, contracted, and tied to delivered capacity-rather than as a discretionary asset held for appreciation.

"When we were AlphaTON Capital, a digital asset treasury fit what the company was. Alpha Compute is a different company with a different mandate. Our shareholders are backing an operating compute business, and our balance sheet should reflect exactly that-nothing more, nothing less. Returning the last of our TON closes the book on the treasury era. From here, the only Telegram tokens we hold are GRAM we have earned by delivering compute: consideration for work performed." - Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Alpha Compute Corp.

CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO TELEGRAM AND COCOON

The wind-down reflects a change in how Alpha Compute participates in the Telegram economy, not whether it participates. The Company remains a committed infrastructure provider to Telegram's Cocoon AI confidential-computing network, which is being made available to Telegram's more than one billion users, and continues to deliver Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)-secured inference into that network through its Shroud confidential-compute product.

Alpha Compute's conviction in the long-term opportunity is unchanged: that confidential, hardware-enforced AI compute-where user data remains private even from the infrastructure operator-is foundational to bringing trustworthy AI to consumer scale. As Cocoon advances through its rollout, Alpha Compute intends to continue serving the network as a Web3 compute client and provider, compensated in the ecosystem's native unit for the capacity it supplies.

"Our belief in Telegram and in confidential compute has never been stronger. Cocoon puts AI that runs inside hardware-secured trusted execution environments within reach of more than a billion people, with their data kept private by design. Winding down the treasury changes how we participate in the Telegram economy; it does not change that we participate. We remain a dedicated Web3 compute provider to Cocoon, and we will keep delivering the confidential infrastructure that network relies on." - Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Compute Corp.

SOVEREIGN INTELLIGENCE BY DESIGN

The decision is consistent with the operating thesis articulated in "The Black Paper," published on alphacompute.ai, which holds that digital sovereignty is the defining infrastructure challenge of the century. Alpha Compute's mission is to build the hardware, firmware, and network layer that encodes data ownership as an architectural guarantee-and to run a business whose balance sheet is as disciplined and transparent as the infrastructure it operates.

ABOUT ALPHA COMPUTE CORP. (NASDAQ:ALP)

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy. Alpha Compute operates as a holding company centered on sovereign AI compute. By owning the infrastructure powering modern intelligence, we ensure privacy is strictly enforced at the hardware level. This robust foundation allows us to strategically build and acquire businesses that rely on confidential compute and artificial intelligence.

Our mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors-including finance, defense, intelligence, and media-as they navigate the evolving AI landscape. Alpha Compute provides the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. The company is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam, and Toronto.

For more information, please visit: https://alphacompute.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the expected timing and go-live dates for Alpha Compute's GPU cluster deployments; projected revenue from the Company's AI infrastructure buildout; anticipated benefits from the Company's confidential compute partnerships and infrastructure expansion; and the Company's broader business strategy and operational plans.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and partners; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and in the Company's Forms 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

www.alphacompute.ai

SOURCE: Alpha Compute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/alpha-compute-corp.-completes-wind-down-of-legacy-digital-asset-t-1189375