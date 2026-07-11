

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Holtec Nuclear Corporation announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The completion of the offering will depend on market conditions and other factors, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when it may be finalized, or regarding the actual size or terms.



Holtec intends to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol 'HNUC.'



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