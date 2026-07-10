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WKN: A2PN0J | ISIN: US70014A1043 | Ticker-Symbol: PKE
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:06
31,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARK AEROSPACE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARK AEROSPACE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00030,00011:01
28,60030,40010.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 18:54 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Park Aerospace Corp. Announces the Election of John Jamieson as Senior Vice President and General Manager

NEWTON, Kan., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the election of John Jamieson to the new position of Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Company. In this new position, John will continue to report to Mark Esquivel, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Park Aerospace Corp.

John has served as Senior Vice President of Project Management of Park Aerospace Corp. from July 2024 through the current date. Prior to rejoining Park, John served as Chief Operating Officer of Active Dynamics Group from 2018 to 2022, Vice President of Supply Chain of Park Aerospace from 2014 to 2018, General Manager of Active Metals Company from 2012 to 2013 and Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Engineering of Sanmina Corporation from 2003 to 2012. John received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from James Watt College in the United Kingdom.

Brian Shore, Park's Chairman and CEO, said, "I am personally very pleased that John is taking over as General Manager of our Company. John's mission at Park, which he is very well suited and qualified for, is to make Park better every day on our way to achieving the Greatness we strive for at Park. Good luck, John, with your new and exciting mission at Park."

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact: Donna D'Amico-Annitto486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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