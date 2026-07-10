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WKN: 860150 | ISIN: US1910981026 | Ticker-Symbol: CC5
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 21:55
155,60 Euro
-0,92 % -1,45
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,70157,0011:04
155,15158,9010.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 22:12 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on August 7, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2026.

CONTACTS:
Brian K. Little (Media)Matt Blickley (Investors)
Vice President, Corporate Communications OfficerChief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
(980) 378-5537(704) 557-4910
Brian.Little@cokeconsolidated.comMatt.Blickley@cokeconsolidated.com

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

For over 124 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.