

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback climbed to 1.3392 against the pound and 0.8089 against the franc, from an early more than 3-week low of 1.3451 and a 1-week low of 0.8030, respectively.



The greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.1411 against the euro, from an early 1-week low of 1.1460.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.30 against the pound, 0.82 against the franc and 1.12 against the euro.



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