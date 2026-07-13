

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.9808 against the Australian dollar and more than a 2-week high of 1.6136 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.9842 and 1.6158, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie edged up to 1.4151 and 114.48 from early lows of 1.4175 and 114.27, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.96 against the aussie, 1.60 against the euro, 1.39 against the greenback and 116.00 against the yen.



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