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WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
München
10.07.26 | 08:12
0,544 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GENTOO MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,5540,59910:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Gentoo Media Inc.: Gentoo Media appoints Måns Svalborn as Chief Financial Officer

10 July 2026

Gentoo Media announces the appointment of Måns Svalborn as Chief Financial Officer. Måns is expected to join the company in early October 2026.

Måns brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, including over six years as Group CFO of Raketech Group Holding Plc, a Nasdaq First North-listed iGaming affiliate company. During his tenure, he was responsible for Finance, Legal & Compliance, Investor Relations and Operations, playing a central role in the company's financial strategy, financing, capital markets activities, corporate governance and cross-border acquisitions. He brings extensive listed-company experience across finance, capital markets, corporate governance and M&A.

Prior to joining the iGaming industry, Måns built his career across banking and audit, including senior finance leadership roles at Nordea Bank and experience as an auditor at Ernst & Young. He holds a Master of Science in Accounting from Uppsala University and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Corporate Finance, Strategy and Management from Lund University.

The appointment further strengthens Gentoo Media's executive management team as the company continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy and strengthen its position as a leading global affiliate business.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, commented:

"Måns is a highly experienced CFO with a strong track record in the affiliate industry. His combination of listed-company experience, deep financial expertise and proven leadership within listed iGaming affiliate businesses makes him an excellent addition to Gentoo Media. I am confident he will play an important role as we continue executing on our long-term growth strategy. I would also like to extend my thanks to ESR Talent for their support throughout the recruitment process."

Måns Svalborn commented:

"I'm delighted to be joining Gentoo Media at such an exciting stage of the company's journey. Gentoo Media has built a portfolio of highly recognised brands and established a strong position in the global affiliate market. I look forward to working with the team to build on that success and create long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information, contact:

Jonas Warrer, Chief Executive Officer, Jonas.warrer@g2m.com / +45 3078 8450

Mikael Harstad, Chairman, Mikael.harstad@g2m.com / +46 73 767 48 52

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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