Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Continues to Delineate High-Grade in Powerline Southwest, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected additional high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") southwest of the main high-grade core. These diamond drill intersections highlight potential to upgrade domains in a portion of Powerline, AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Highlights from Powerline West:

AX-26-865 - 1.55 g/t Au over 5.4 metres ("m"); and 2.08 g/t au over 4.1m, within 0.86 g/t Au over 31.4m, 1.15 g/t Au over 12.6m, and 1.24 g/t Au over 11.6m, all within 0.55 g/t Au over 151.3m

AX-26-855B - 2.44 g/t Au over 5.0m, including high-grade of 15.76 g/t Au over 0.6m

AX-26-859 - 1.49 g/t Au over 8.8m, including high-grade of 14.40 g/t Au over 0.8m



"Banyan Gold continues to intersect high-grade mineralization as we drill the Powerline Deposit, where our objectives are to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated and to drill beneath the conceptual pit to increase the quantity of inferred ounces at depth," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Multiple high-grade intervals, like those intersected in AX-26-865, indicate the potential to upgrade mineralized domains both laterally and within section as we continue infilling Powerline. Additionally, there is strong potential for discovering new continuous, high-grade zones, including Powerline Southwest, which continues to demonstrate the potential to intersect new skarn horizons associated with sheeted veins and high-grade gold mineralization. Our drill program is ahead of schedule with over 33,000m completed out of our 70,000 m program."

Figure 1: Plan map of Powerline southwest and west. Drillholes in this release highlight potential to extend and delineate new high-grade zones in the core of Powerline Southwest (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Cross-section 466550mE from Powerline Southwest at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. Mineralized domains are open up-dip and at depth, with potential to expand the mineralized envelope as well as convert significant un-estimated blocks that fall within the conceptual pit. Current Mineralized domains being tested during indicated infill drilling (magenta outline) have potential to be significantly upgraded as well with high-grade intervals. Lithologic domains in Powerline are dominated by metasedimentary rocks of various compositions, typically mica-chlorite schists with varying calcareous content. Domains in this section are: CLSR_4 and 5 - chlorite sericite schist; CSCH_1 and 3 - calcareous schist; sch_2 - heterogenous schist. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks >0.30 g/t Au cutoff and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 3: Mineralized sheeted quartz veins in metasedimentary rocks in Powerline southwest from diamond drillhole AX-26-865. Sheeted veins in the high-grade zone from 198.8-202.9m is spatially associated with calcareous metasedimentary rocks with replacement style sulphide mineralization. Within larger lithologic domains there are typically several different lithologies present, eg. AX-26-865 198.65-202.77m there are repeated intervals of calcsilicate-altered calcareous-schist with skarn-style replacement mineralization and muscovite-quartz schist with varying degrees of silicification/bleaching and sheeted quartz vein emplacement.

Figure 4: Interval of core from AX-26-865 - 198.9-199.1m with pyrrhotite replacement mineralization overprinting calc-silicate alteration cut by mineralized sheeted quartz veins.

Table 1: Intervals from Powerline West

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-26-837 181.5 203.3 21.8 0.35 and 216.4 236.9 20.5 0.54 including 216.4 217.9 1.5 3.31 including 216.4 216.8 0.4 8.56 and 253.7 259.3 5.6 0.88 including 256.2 259.3 3.1 1.20 and 282.8 286.5 3.7 0.69 AX-26-846 162.2 197.0 34.8 0.22 including 196.0 197.0 1.0 1.16 and 246.0 267.8 21.8 0.14 including 246.0 247.5 1.5 1.14 and 331.1 336.1 5.0 0.62 including 331.1 332.5 1.4 1.15 AX-26-855B 110.9 115.9 5.0 2.44 including 110.9 111.5 0.6 15.76 and including 115.5 115.9 0.4 3.57 and 149.4 177.8 28.4 0.25 and 217.1 284.4 67.3 0.25 and 230.0 251.3 21.3 0.31 including 233.0 234.1 1.1 1.72 and 263.2 284.4 21.2 0.28 AX-26-859 47.7 56.2 8.5 0.45 and 94.5 121.1 26.6 0.27 including 119.9 121.1 1.2 2.93 and 147.0 168.2 21.2 0.33 including 156.7 157.6 0.9 3.94 and 184.7 185.4 0.7 1.57 and 210.3 219.1 8.8 1.49 including 210.3 211.2 0.9 14.40 and including 218.3 219.1 0.8 1.09 AX-26-864B 52.0 90.8 38.8 0.26 including 52.0 55.6 3.6 1.39 and including 88.0 88.8 0.8 1.06 and 134.0 173.8 39.8 0.30 including 134.0 135.9 1.9 2.74 and including 158.8 160.1 1.3 1.81 and 196.2 201.1 4.9 0.70 including 199.6 201.1 1.5 1.88 and 253.0 253.5 0.5 2.48 and 271.3 283.7 12.4 0.58 including 281.7 283.7 2.0 2.19 AX-26-865 75.0 118.6 43.6 0.36 and including 95.1 100.5 5.4 1.55 including 96.6 97.5 0.9 3.80 and 133.9 285.2 151.3 0.55 including 164.2 165.3 1.1 8.78 and including 178.0 209.4 31.4 0.86 including 179.5 180.5 1.0 3.21 and including 198.8 202.9 4.1 2.08 including 198.8 199.1 0.3 12.80 and including 202.1 202.9 0.8 3.41 and including 224.4 237.0 12.6 1.15 including 226.4 227.5 1.1 3.49 and including 235.5 236.1 0.6 5.77 and including 258.6 270.2 11.6 1.24

Note: Calculated true widths are approx. 90% of drill intervals.

Table 2: Collars for diamond drillholes in this release

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length Azimuth Dip AX-26-837 466396 7082557 757 309.4 0 -62 AX-26-846 466157 7082778 735 362.7 3 -64 AX-26-855B 466447 7082711 756 297.2 3 -50 AX-26-859 466155 7082965 733 242.3 359 -57 AX-26-864B 466251 7082957 737 313.9 0 -55 AX-26-865 466562 7082656 765 288.0 359 -61

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Additionally, historic QA/QC data and methodology on the AurMac Project were reviewed and will be summarized in the Technical Report?. The qualified persons detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

A robust system of standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks, was implemented in all Banyan drilling programs and was monitored as chemical assay data became available. All control samples were within accuracy and precision thresholds required to meet data quality standards. These control samples amounted to approximately 10% of all samples submitted to analytical laboratories.

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by multi-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2026 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

Invest Yukon Property Tours, Yukon, July 12 - 15

CEM TSX Venture Growth, Kelowna, BC, July 17 - 19

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac Project comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 69 kVA 3-phase powerline, existing power substation and cell phone coverage.

MRE Table: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 37.7 0.69 0.840 Powerline 0.30 129.5 0.67 2.799 Combined 0.30 167.3 0.68 3.639 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 15.1 0.84 0.405 Powerline 0.30 252.1 0.57 4.580 Combined 0.30 267.2 0.58 4.985

Notes to MRE Table:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project and Seattle-Goodman Creek Project which are grassroots exploration projects located in the Mayo Mining district, adjacent to the AurMac Gold Project. These properties lie in the northern part of the Selwyn Basin and are underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the properties including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The properties are 100% owned by Banyan and cover over 530 sq km. The properties are accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and a network of other smaller roads across the properties.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion and increased grades; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-continues-to-delineate-high-grade-in-powerline-southwest-aurmac-proje-1190070