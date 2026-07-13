Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces today that it has submitted its Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") registration document[1] for the Murray Brook Project to the New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local Government ("DELG").

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, stated, "Today's EIA mine registration, a first in New Brunswick since 2013, officially starts the permitting review process for the Murray Brook and Caribou Complex development strategy. From a Canadian-domiciled mining perspective, we are one of the few near-term, critical mineral development projects that have a visible production horizon coupled with a strong balance sheet, and project financing. Our objective is to make this EIA review process all-encompassing and ensure the restart scenario is well understood and supported locally."

Terry Richardson, Chief of Pabineau First Nation, "We are excited in Pabineau First Nation to see mining return to our traditional territory. We see economic development in the region as an opportunity for economic reconciliation and as well creating economic growth in the Northern region of New Brunswick. We look forward to taking this journey with Canadian Copper."

What to Expect from the EIA Review Process

Following today's submission by Canadian Copper, the EIA registration document will be made available for public review and comment on the Government of New Brunswick website. During this time, Indigenous communities, members of the public, and stakeholders will be invited to review project information and provide feedback to Canadian Copper and DELG.

In parallel, DELG will coordinate an iterative review of the EIA registration document by a Technical Review Committee ("TRC"), made up of technical specialists from a variety of provincial and federal departments. Following an initial 30-day review period, the TRC may issue requests for additional project information, clarifications, or further technical studies, and other items. Upon receipt of TRC information requests, the Company and its external support team will review and submit responses to the TRC accordingly. From a regulatory perspective, the TRC will respond to clarifications/answers submitted by the Company within a reoccurring 30-day interval basis. Following this iterative review process a decision regarding the EIA will be issued by DELG.

The Company is planning an open house in Bathurst, New Brunswick on July 29th, 2026, to further discuss the EIA registration and project. Further details on time and location to follow.

Interim Financial Statements Refiling

The Company has refiled its interim financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026 previously filed on SEDAR+ on June 25, 2026. The purpose is to amend the six months ended April 30, 2025 as a comparative period instead of the year ended October 31, 2025 as previously shown on the Statement of Changes in Equity. There are no other changes to the Company's reported financial results for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2026.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 192,737,255 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the EIA registration, EIA review process, Murray Brook and Caribou Complex development strategy, open house in Bathurst, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Uncertainties and Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

[1] This document is submitted to the New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local Government (NBDELG) to initiate a Determination Review under Section 5(2) of the New Brunswick Environmental Impact Assessment Regulation 87-83 of the Clean Environment Act. This EIA has been prepared in accordance with A Guide to Environmental Impact Assessment in New Brunswick (NBDELG 2012) and the EIA Sector Guideline, Additional Information Requirements for Mining and Mineral Extraction Projects (NBDELG 2026).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304879

Source: Canadian Copper Inc.