

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks turned in a mixed performance Monday morning with investors continuing to follow geopolitical developments and looking ahead to quarterly earnings announcements, including updates from major U.S. banks this week.



The benchmark DAX was up 45.08 points or 0.18% at 25,130.50 at noon.



Deutsche Telekom moved up 2.7%. Siemens Healthineers, Zalando, BASF, Rheinmetall, Beiersdorf, Brenntag, Deutsche Boerse, Fresenius Medical Care and Adidas gained 1%-1.7%.



Munich RE and Hannover RE gained nearly 1%. Scout24, Daimler Truck Holding, Deutsche Post and E.On moved modestly higher.



Fresenius shed about 1.4%. Infineon Technologies drifted down 1.25%, while MTU Aero Engines, Heidelberg Materials, Merck and Gea Group lost 0.5%-0.9%.



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