

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Renewed strikes and counter-strikes between Iran and the United States in the Gulf region have raised fears of a return to an all-out war, with Washington denying Tehran's claim that it had closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.



U.S. Central Command said it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran Sunday night, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.



CENTCOM said its forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time.



'The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it,' CENTCOM said in a press release.



'U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran's continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations,' it added.



Iran said it retaliated with attacking U.S. military bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, and targeted radar systems in Oman.



The United States' Gulf allies are on high alert in the wake of a new wave of attacks by Iran.



Reports quoting Jordan and Kuwait's military said they intercepted missiles launched by Iran.



Renewed hostilities reportedly brought shipping to a near-standstill in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving around 6,000 seafarers stranded aboard hundreds of vessels.



The Iranian government's Persian Gulf Strait Authority said that due to 'illegal movements of the United States military forces in the region', transit through the Strait 'is not currently possible.'



However, a few ships reportedly transited the strategic waterway without broadcasting their position.



The Middle East war was re-ignited after three merchant ships were attacked on July 7 while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, despite a truce agreement signed by Iran and the U.S. on June 17.



Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was 'deeply concerned by the serious escalation,' urging an end to all attacks.



A statement issued by his Spokesperson called on all combatants 'to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalatory action and take immediate steps to de-escalate.'



The UN chief reiterated that a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences 'for the peoples of the region' and beyond, as well as the global economy.



'The Secretary-General urges Iran and the United States to urgently resume negotiations and to address outstanding issues through diplomacy,' said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.



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