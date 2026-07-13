

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 0.8541 against the pound and a 3-week high of 0.9256 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.8516 and 0.9227, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged up to 1.1446 and 1.6176 from an early near 2-week low of 1.1385 and more than a 2-week low of 1.6136, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the euro edged up to 185.47 and 1.6481 from early lows of 184.55 and 1.6420, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 1.16 against the greenback, 1.62 against the loonie, 187.00 against the yen and 1.66 against the aussie.



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