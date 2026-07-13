

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The escalation in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran has rattled sentiment in global markets at the onset of the new week. The looming start of the earnings season in the U.S., the CPI readings due from the U.S. on Tuesday as well as the pressure on tech sector shares all swayed markets.



Wall Street Futures are trading in a mildly negative territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly above the previous close. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index has edged down from the flatline. Bond yields hardened across regions as markets assessed the likelihood of interest rates remaining higher for longer. The likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on July 29, as revealed by the CME FedWatch tool is currently at 33.7 percent.



Crude oil price benchmarks are trading more than 3 percent above the flatline as markets worried about the crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Gold prices have decreased. Overall crypto market capitalization has declined around a percent.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,600.50, down 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,552.50, down 0.30% Germany's DAX at 25,111.22, up 0.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,486.13, down 0.11% France's CAC 40 at 8,346.39, up 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,274.96, up 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,350.00, down 1.76% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,808.50, up 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,913.79, down 2.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,213.72, up 0.16% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,806.93, down 8.95%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.88, down 0.07% EUR/USD at 1.1435, up 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3400, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 162.07, up 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.6946, down 0.09% USD/CAD at 1.4128, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.571%, up 0.04% Germany at 3.0575%, up 0.77% France at 3.856%, up 0.71% U.K. at 4.9185%, up 0.96% Japan at 2.782%, up 2.81%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $78.44, up 3.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $73.77, up 3.30%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,061.70, down 1.26%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.70, down 2.43%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,947.69, down 1.38% Ethereum at $1,780.52, down 1.01% BNB at $569.15, down 0.84% XRP at $1.07, down 1.52% Solana at $76.28, down 0.59%



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